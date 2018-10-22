Security Personnel Killed In Sniper Fire By Terrorists In Kashmir

Officials said terrorists used sniper rifles during the attack in Pulwama. (Representational image)

An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on Sunday night by terrorists who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident happened in Midoora area when constable Vijay Kumar was talking to his family inside the camp. He was shot by terrorists from nearby hills, they said.

This is possibly the first time that terrorists have used sniper fires on security forces.

More gunshots were heard but were effective retaliated by security forces.

The Sashastra Seema Bal was deployed in the area in view of the local bodies elections.