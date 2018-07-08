Security Tightened In Kashmir Today - 2 Years After Burhan Wani's Death

Security has been heightened in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag today (File Photo)

Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order today - two years after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed.

Restrictions have been imposed in Tral, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said the curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged periods of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. As many as 85 people were killed and thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the valley.