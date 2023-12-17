Security Guard's Daughter Run Over By SUV Outside Parking In Bengaluru

The three-year-old was playing outside the parking of the Bengaluru society.

A three-year-old playing outside an apartment complex in Bengaluru was run over by a car coming out of the parking lot today. A CCTV from across the street in southeast Bengaluru's Bellandur captured very disturbing visuals where an SUV, while emerging from the parking, waited a few seconds -- probably to check for coming vehicles -- then ran over the toddler.

She sustained injuries on her right arm, shoulder and limbs. The video showed her still moving when the car left. But she died later in the hospital.

Sources said the family thought that Arbina Jathar -- the daughter of the building's security guard -- had sustained the injuries after a fall. It was during the postmortem examination at St. John's Hospital that the doctor expressed doubt about the injuries.

When the police checked the CCTV footage from the spot, they found that she was run over by a car.

A hit-and-run case case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

The matter is currently under investigation. Since the car ran over a child on a pedestrian road, the offense will come under the traffic department and will be transferred to Bellandur traffic police station for further investigation.

The police said that the Car Owner has been identified. Investigation is on to ascertain who was driving the car at that point of time.