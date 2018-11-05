Security Forces Kill Five Maoists In Encounter In Odisha

The encounter took place inside a forest area in the Kalimela late on Sunday. (File)

Five Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri district, the police said today.

A combing operation by a joint team of the Odisha Police and the Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel turned into an encounter in which five Maoists, including a woman, were killed, Additional Director General (Operation) RP Koche said.

Multiple weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a hand grenade and one SLR, were recovered as the combing operation continued, he said.

"We have deployed additional Border Security Forces and SOG personnel to keep a strict vigil and track down all the Maoists hiding in Papluru," the police official added.

"I think, this is by far the best operation of the Odisha Police against the left-wing extremists. While a huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered, a search operation is still on to track down Maoists," Director General of Police RP Sharma said.