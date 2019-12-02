Security Breach At Priyanka Gandhi Home, Family Drove In, Asked For Photo

Security breach happened at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house in Delhi's Lodhi Estate

A car drove into the house of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in central Delhi's high-security Lodhi Estate, leading to serious concerns over the security breach, sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi's security detail provided by the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), which also protects Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was recently downgraded to Z-plus comprising a large team of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Priyanka Gandhi's office has confirmed to NDTV that the security breach took place on November 25.

Five people including a girl came out of the car after it drove in right up to the porch near the garden at Priyanka Gandhi's house, sources said. They walked straight to her garden and asked for a photo to be taken with the Congress leader, sources said, adding the family said they came all the way from a town in Uttar Pradesh to click a photo with her.

Priyanka Gandhi was surprised as no visitor had taken an appointment to meet with her, sources said. The CRPF personnel were also not informed about any visitors scheduled to meet her. She asked them how the visitors came inside without her knowledge, that too in a car.

As soon as the CRPF realised what had just happened, the security detail closed in on the visitors and the entire compound went on alert, sources said.

Sources alleged this was one of the worst security breaches as the guards not only let the car come in but also did not check the identity of the passengers.

"Yes it (security breach) did happen, but no hell broke loose at all. She (Priyanka Gandhi) chatted to them nicely, took pictures and they went back. But after that others in the office took it up with the CRPF," said a senior official from Priyanka Gandhi's office.

The SPG cover for her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi were also withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.

Government sources attributed the revision to a lower threat perception for the family, who had been under the tightest possible security after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by bombers of the Lankan terror group LTTE.