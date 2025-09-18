Secret Marriage, 1 Crore Loan: Missing Odisha Woman Cop Found Murdered

A 25-year-old traffic police constable from Odisha's Bhubaneswar, who went missing early this month, has been found dead. The police have recovered her body from a jungle in Keonjhar district. The police have arrested her husband - also a police constable -- who, they say, has confessed to her murder.

Subhamitra Sahoo, originally from Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, was posted in Bhubaneswar. She left home for duty on September 6 and did not come back, the police said.

The next day, her mother lodged a complaint with the police, saying she was missing. A case was filed and the police started a search for her.

During the probe, it was found that Sahoo had secretly married one Deepak Rout in July 2024, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police chief S Dev Datta Singh told the press. Sahoo was last seen with him in Bhubaneswar, the police found, and Rout became the prime suspect in the matter.

During his interrogation, Rout admitted that he had picked up Sahoo from her workplace after 2 pm on September 6 in his car. Then he strangled her, Mr Singh said. Later, he buried the body in a jungle in Ghatagaon area in Keonjhar district, around 170 km from Bhubaneswar.

Rout, he said, had killed Sahoo probably because of financial disputes. He had reportedly borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Sahoo and she had been demanding the money back to organise a social ceremony to formally announce their marriage, the police chief added.

But it appeared that he was not keen on giving her the money back and even threatened her, he said. "We were not able to find any evidence initially or suspect her husband. We also launched a manhunt to numerous pilgrim centres because her chats signalled that she wanted to hide somewhere," the officer said.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted, and it will be checked if more than one person was involved," Mr Singh said.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)