Second Special Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Rolls In J&K Ordered By Poll Body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

According to a notice issued by Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole, the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25, 2024, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25, 2024 to August 9, 2024, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The notice has fixed special campaign dates on July 27-28, 2024 and August 3-4, 2024.

"The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 will be available at District Headquarters, Tehsil offices of Srinagar and Jammu, Municipal Corporations/Booth Level Offices at polling station level, and on the website of the CEO, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for information of all concerned," the notice said.

All individuals, who are 18 years of age or above on July 1, 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filling Form 6 used for registration of new electors.

Further, Form 7 could be used for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of name in the existing electoral roll, Form 8 for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC and marking of person with disability and Form 6B could be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors.

The claims and objections could be filed in both online as well as offline mode, the notice said.

"For online filing of claims and objections, one can log on to Voter's Service Portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA), and for offline mode, the concerned BLO, AERO or ERO could be contacted," it added.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held later this year in view of the Supreme Court directions passed last year.

