Second Air India Plane Evacuates 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan

The Air India special flight from Wuhan departed at 3:10am (IST) today and is expected to land at 9:20am.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the deadly coronavirus a global health emergency, India airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China's virus-hit Wuhan city.

The virus has killed more than 300 people and infected over 9,000 in China.

The first Air India flight, a specially-prepped Boeing 747, brought back 324 Indians stranded in Wuhan on Saturday.

Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China Vikram Misri said: "The 2nd Air India flight from Wuhan has just taken off for Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. 7 Maldives citizens are also being evacuated."

He thanked Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and local local authorities across Hubei province for their assistance.

"A special word of appreciation for two of our officers who are on board the plane - Deepak Padmakumar and M Balakrishnan - they showed exemplary fortitude and a real spirit of public service by traveling to ground zero in Wuhan to coordinate airport arrangements. Kudos to both," Mr Misri added.

As infected passengers pose serious health risk to cabin crew, pilots and the fellow passengers, all the Indians would be thoroughly examined by medical practitioners.

The Indians who were evacuated from Wuhan yesterday have been quarantined in a specially-prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi, the Indian Army, which has mounted a full-fledged operation for this purpose, officials said.