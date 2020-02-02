Coronavirus Updates: India Reports Second Case, Evacuates Over 300 Stuck In Epicentre

Death toll risen to 304 due to China's coronavirus. (File)

India reported its second case of coronavirus in Kerala, where the first case of the infectious disease, which has killed over 300 people in China, was reported earlier this week.

Earlier this morning, second batch of 324 Indians were evacuated by an Air India plane from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

China is facing mounting international travel bans and flight suspensions as the death toll due to deadly novel coronavirus rose to 304. As the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations including Russia, Britain, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of coronavirus a global health emergency.

Many countries have sort to evacuation of its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus outbreak

Feb 02, 2020 11:23 (IST) Coronavirus Updates: Philippines Reports First Death From Coronavirus Outside China

Feb 02, 2020 11:08 (IST) Coronavirus Updates: New Zealand To Bar Entry To Foreigners Travelling From China

Feb 02, 2020 10:53 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: In Second Batch, India Evacuates 324 Indians Stuck In Wuhan

