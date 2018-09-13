Search For 3 Terrorists Continues In Jammu And Kashmir

The three terrorists were on a truck when they fired at the two victims (File)

A search operation is on for the second day on Thursday to trace three terrorists who fired at a CRPF personnel and a forest guard on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district.

After the attack, they had vanished in the bushes in Jhajar Kotli area on Wednesday.

"A search operation is being carried out by the army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force in the forests of Jhajar and adjoining areas," the police said.

A villager from the area told the security forces that around 10 pm, the three armed terrorists carrying haversacks entered his house, changed their clothes, took biscuits and water and left.

Terrorist movement in the area is being tracked using drones, helicopters and other surveillance gadgets, a police officer said.

Traffic on the national highway between Nagrota-Jhajar Kotli has been suspended. Schools in the area have also been closed for the day.

The three terrorists were on a truck when they fired at the two victims. They then abandoned the vehicle and vanished into the thick bushy forest. The police have detained the driver and helper of the truck.

One AK-47 rifle and three magazines were recovered, the officer said.

A police statement has said that the three terrorists were carrying two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and haversacks.