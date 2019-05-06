Scorpene Class Submarine Vela With 'Modern Technology' Launched

Vela is the fourth Scorpene class submarine to be launched by state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Vela, the latest Scorpene class submarine, equipped with modern machinery and technology, was launched in Mumbai today, an official said. It will undergo a number of tests by the Indian Navy before it gets commissioned in the naval fleet, the official added.

Vela is the fourth Scorpene class submarine to be launched by state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited or MDL after entering into a contract for the construction and transfer of technology for six Scorpene class submarines with French collaborator Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS).

"Today, we are bringing the new Vela with modern machinery and technology to guard the seas," an official from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said.

INS Vela was first commissioned on August 31, 1973 in the Indian Naval service and continued to serve for 37 years. It was the oldest submarine of the country when it was decommissioned on June 25, 2010, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said in a statement.

The fifth Scorpene class submarine will also be launched soon, he said.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited recently reported an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crore, the official added.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.