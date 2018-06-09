PM Modi Visits China For Second Time In 6 Weeks, Will Meet Xi Jinping Today: 10 Facts

SCO Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks in Qingdao today

New Delhi / Qingdao: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Qingdao in China to attend the two-day Shanghai Coorperation Organisation or SCO summit beginning today. It will be the first SCO summit since its expansion, when India and Pakistan were included as full members at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan last year. India is likely to pitch for concerted regional and global action against terror networks and favour effective connectivity links to boost trade. During his visit to Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping multiple times. The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.