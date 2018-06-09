SCO Summit 2018 LIVE: PM Modi Reaches China's Qingdao For Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meet

SCO Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks today

13:29 (IST) PM Modi is scheduled to hold the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today.







13:09 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China's Qingdao to attend the SCO summit. 13:01 (IST) "SCO focusses on political, economic, security and cultural cooperation and enables India to engage with Central Asian countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for China.

12:40 (IST) This is the first time India will be participating in the summit as a member. India was given the membership of the SCO in June 2017.

12:38 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left today for Qingdao, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Summit. The PM will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Qingdao in China to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO summit. Apart from attending the regional summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with heads of several countries. PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping hours after his arrival today. Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will take stock of the implementation of decisions taken at an informal summit last month in China's Wuhan.PM Modi will hold nearly half a dozen bilateral meetings at the SCO summit. Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain will also attend the summit, however, it is not clear whether PM Modi will have a formal interaction with him.Leaders of the eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members and four observer nations will attend the summit.