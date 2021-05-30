Scientists Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glaciers In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The team will submit its report to the government (Representational)

A team of scientists on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga river in Chamoli.

The survey was undertaken acting upon the information given by villagers that there were cracks in the glaciers.

The team will submit its report to the government.

On April 23, a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

In February, another glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing.

