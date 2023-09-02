'Scientific Efforts Will Continue': PM Modi On Sun Mission Launch

India's latest mission in its ambitious space programme blasted off today, a week after the country's successful unmanned Moon landing. Congratulating the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the tireless efforts to better understand the Universe would continue.

"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.



Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.



Aditya-L1 launched shortly before midday, with a live broadcast showing hundreds of spectators cheering wildly against the deafening noise of the rocket's ascent.

The mission is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers in a four-month journey.