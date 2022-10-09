Schools In Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut Shut Due To Rain

Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including capital Lucknow, will remain shut tomorrow due to heavy rainfall prediction. The districts where schools will remain closed are Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut and Hapur.

Schools have been asked to inform all parents and students through that respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to the heavy rains.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The weather department has predicted that the rains would continue tomorrow.