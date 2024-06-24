Schoolgirl Gang-Raped While Returning Home From Tuition In Assam

The police have arrested all the accused. (Representational)

Tension has gripped a town in Assam after a class 9 girl was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday. The 16-year-old was allegedly raped by five men while she was returning from her tuition class in Majbat.

The accused allegedly gave a lift to the teen on their bike after promising to drop her home. They, however, took her to a brick kiln where they took turns to rape her.

Enraged locals set fire to the house of one of the accused today. Soon after, paramilitary forces were deployed in the area.

The police have arrested all the accused and the director general of police has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. The accused have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.