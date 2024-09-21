Days After 14-Year-Old's Assault, Another Minor Raped In Assam's Nagaon

Representational Image

A minor girl was allegedly raped in Assam's Nagaon on Friday, days after a teen was allegedly gang-raped in the district.

The girl was allegedly raped by two motorcycle-borne in Nagaon district's Dhing when she was returning home with her younger brother. According to reports, they forcefully took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Police have registered a case and launched a massive manhunt to nab the two accused.

"The younger brother managed to run away and informed the local residents, who came and rescued the girl," a local resident said.

Last month, a 14-year-old girl, who had gone for her coaching class, was allegedly gang-aped by three persons in Dhing.

She was later found in a semi-conscious state near a pond, with her bicycle beside her on August 22.

The incidents come amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.