'Your Daughter In Custody': Scamster, Posing As Cops, Dupes Man Of 6 Lakhs

The fraudster demanded payment from the father to resolve the "case". (Representational)

A cyber fraudster, posing as a Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, conned a Delhi man into paying him Rs 6 lakh after telling him that his daughter had been caught for drug trafficking and seeking the money to resolve the matter.

The criminal even played a recording allegedly featuring the cries of the victim's daughter to dupe him.

According to an FIR, accessed by IANS, the victim, a resident of Hauz Khas, got a WhatsApp call on April 15 from a number, where the contact photo was of a policeman.

"First time, I rejected the call but within seconds, it came again from the same number. I noticed that in its profile, there was a photo of a police personnel. I picked up the call. The person shouted at me and threatened me of dire consequences," the complainant said, read the FIR registered at Cyber police station in south Delhi.

Exploiting the father's concern for his daughter's safety, the fraudster demanded payment to resolve the "case", initially seeking Rs 1 lakh. To further deceive the victim, he played a recording purportedly featuring the cries of the victim's daughter.

"He informed me that my daughter who is studying in Raipur has been caught with three other girls in a case of drug trafficking. He said that since you appear to be a simple man, he telephoned me after taking the number from my daughter,” the FIR read.

After the father transferred the initial sum, the fraudster escalated his demands, seeking an additional Rs 5 lakh as a Deputy Superintendent of Police was involved.

As per the victim, the caller gave him a number for a Phone Pay and he paid 1 lakh, and sent a screenshot as demanded. However, then, the "policeman" asked him to hold the line, got back, and told him that the case was with the DSP, who was asking for Rs 5 lakh.

"I told him that my UPI limit is Rs. one Lakh, it is not possible and I need time. He asked me whether I had a bank account. When I said yes, he told me that I should hurriedly transfer Rs 5 lakh. He gave me three account details. I transferred Rs 5 lakh. After transferring the amount, he told me to send the number of transactions," the FIR further read.

However, when the fraudster demanded Rs 4.5 lakh more, the father grew suspicious and disconnected the call. "Meanwhile, I enquired from my wife about my daughter and she informed me that everything is fine on my daughter's end," the complainant said, adding, “Then I realised that fraud has occurred with me."

A senior police official said that a probe has been initiated after the registration of the FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

