Rs 8,189 Crore Saved From Being Stolen In Cyber Frauds From 2021-25: Centre

The government has saved Rs 8,189 crore from getting stolen by cyber criminals in more than 23.61 lakh cases reported during the last four years, Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that from 2021 to 2025, more than 23.61 lakh complaints were received on the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) launched by the ministry.

"The CFCFRMS, under I4C, has been launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. Till 31.12.2025, financial amount of more than Rs 8,189 crore has been saved in more than 23.61 lakh complaints," he said.

The minister said the toll-free 1930 cyber helpline has been operationalised alongside the portal to assist citizens in lodging cyber complaints.

"Till December 31, 2025, more than 12.21 lakh SIM cards and 3.03 lakh IMEIs, as reported by police authorities have been blocked by Government of India," he said.

On preventive measures, the government said the 'Suspect Registry', launched in September 2024 in collaboration with banks and financial institutions, has helped block suspicious transactions.

"More than 21.65 lakh suspect identifier data received from banks and 26.48 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts have been shared with participating entities and declined transactions worth Rs 9,055.27 crore," the ministry said.

In a separate reply, the ministry informed the House that a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued on January 2, providing a "uniform, victim-centric framework" for handling cyber financial fraud complaints through national portals.

The reply also cited the latest published NCRB data, which shows that cases registered under fraud for cyber crimes rose from 14,007 in 2021 to 19,466 in 2023.

The government reiterated that "police and public order are State subjects", while the Centre continues to supplement the efforts of states and Union Territories through coordination mechanisms and capacity-building initiatives.

