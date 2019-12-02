SC/ST Quota Verdict: Centre Seeks Review, Asks Supreme Court For Larger Bench

One of the PILs has sought a direction to "evolve an objective and rational test for identification of the creamy layer among SC/STs and separating the same from the non-creamy layer SC/ST".

In 2018, Supreme Court had said that well-off members of SC?ST communities can't be granted reservation

New Delhi:

The Centre today urged the Supreme Court that its 2018 verdict excluding the creamy layer within the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or SC/ST communities from reservation benefits be referred to a seven-judge bench for review.

A five-judge Constitution bench in 2018 had held that the well-off members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe communities, who are also termed creamy layer, cannot be granted the benefits of reservation in college admissions and government jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which was hearing a batch of PILs on the issue, said the question whether the aspect of exclusion of creamy layer among SC/ST can be referred to a larger bench or not will be dealt with after two weeks.

The fresh petition has been filed by Samta Andolan Samiti and one OP Shukla, a former IAS officer.

One of the PILs has sought a direction to "evolve an objective and rational test for identification of the creamy layer among SC/STs and separating the same from the non-creamy layer SC/ST".
 

