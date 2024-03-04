SBI Requests Supreme Court To Extend Deadline To Give Electoral Bonds Info

The State Bank of India (SBI) has requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline till June 30 for giving information about electoral bonds to the Election Commission.

The Supreme Court in a historic judgment last month had struck down the electoral bonds scheme and told SBI to give the information to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

The Supreme Court ended the controversial electoral bonds scheme on the grounds that it violated citizens' right to information. The electoral bonds scheme, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said, was unconstitutional and arbitrary and may lead to a quid pro quo arrangement between political parties and donors.

The Supreme Court had ordered SBI to stop issuing these bonds and give details of donations made through this mode to the EC. The poll body was then told to publish this information on its website by March 13.

The Constitution bench of five judges held that the stated objective of fighting black money and maintaining the confidentiality of donors cannot defend the scheme. Electoral bonds, the court said, are not the only way to curb black money.