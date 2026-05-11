SBI ATM Turns Into Hair Salon In Patna, Internet Reacts

A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk in Bihar's Patna has been converted into a hair-cutting salon after the cash machine was removed and the ATM shut down.

The unusual setup in Danapur has become the talk of the town, where people now visit not to withdraw cash but to get haircuts and shaves.

The video is doing rounds on social media, which shows the barber operating inside the cabin, doing haircuts while the SBI ATM signboard still remains outside the kiosk.

ATM में कैश की जगह सैलून, लोगों को कर रहा है हैरान



पटना के दानापुर में एक अनोखा ‘एटीएम' लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है, बाहर SBI का बोर्ड और पूरा एटीएम सेटअप जस का तस है, लेकिन अंदर पैसे निकालने की मशीन नहीं बल्कि हेयर कटिंग सैलून चल रहा है, पहले यहां बैंक का एटीएम था,… pic.twitter.com/iIbxY14oBE — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) May 11, 2026

Several people enter the kiosk expecting to withdraw money, only to find barber chairs, mirrors, scissors and shaving equipment inside. Residents have now started referring to the spot as the "Hair Cutting ATM".

Locals say that outsiders frequently mistake the place for an ATM. Some even walk in holding their bank cards, only to burst into laughter after seeing the inside.

A local shopkeeper said many youngsters even visit just to click pictures and make videos.

Photos and videos of the converted ATM have gone viral on social media, with some criticising over the failure to remove the ATM signage after the facility was shut down.

One person commented, "What's surprising about this... the bank must have removed the ATM facility from there, so the landlord must have made the salon owner pay the rent. Since the ATM board belongs to the relevant bank, it's their responsibility to remove their own board."

इसमें हैरान करने वाली बात क्या है...बैंक वालो ने ATM सुविधा वहां से हटा लिया होगा तो मकान मालिक सैलून वाले को रेंट पे दे दिया होगा।

ATM का बोर्ड संबंधित बैंक का है तो उसकी ही जिम्मेदारी बनती है अपना बोर्ड हटाने का। — Dwar_Banga... (@Dwar_Banga) May 11, 2026

Another wrote, "Both are something else. SBI too and the new tenant too."

दोनों ही ग़ज़ब ????????????????

एसबीआई भी और नए किरायेदार भी ???? — Tabish Pavli (@Tabish_Pavli) May 11, 2026

"And now there's such a good advertisement too," commented another.

और अब इतनी अच्छी एडवरटाइजमेंट भी हो गई ???? — Sarsij (@sarsij) May 11, 2026

"In our Bihar, anything is possible," wrote the next.

Locals say the ATM was functional earlier and regularly used by residents to withdraw cash. However, after the machine was removed, the space was rented out and turned into a salon. The ATM branding and structure were left unchanged.

