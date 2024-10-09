Savitri Jindal, 2 More Independent MLAs Likely To Back BJP In Haryana

Three Independent Haryana MLAs, including India's richest woman Savitri Jindal, are likely to extend support to the BJP government in the state. Ms Jindal, Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon will meet the BJP high command and the state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan today.

Ms Jindal, a former Congress minister, secured victory from Hisar - a seat that she had won in 2005 and 2009. Mr Kadyan, a BJP rebel, won from Ganaur as an Independent while Mr Joon defeated his BJP rival to secure victory in Bahadurgarh.

Ms Jindal, who had joined the BJP in March after parting ways with the Congress, contested the Haryana assembly polls as an Independent after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

Read | Is India's Richest Woman Savitri Jindal BJP's 'B Team' In Haryana? What She Told NDTV

The 74-year-old leader had earlier denied that she was a rebel and told NDTV that she contested as an Independent to respect the wishes of the people of Hisar.

"They (the people of Hisar) wanted me to contest at any cost. Doctor sahab (Dr Kamal Gupta) is contesting from the BJP and the Congress has fielded Rara sahab (Ram Niwas Rara), so I had no choice but to contest as an Independent," said Ms Jindal, whose son Naveen Jindal is the BJP MP from Kurukshetra.

The BJP pulled a surprise victory in the Haryana elections yesterday to return to power for a historic third time in a row. Sources suggest Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would return for a second stint in the top post for leading the BJP to victory.

For the BJP, which is comfortably past the halfway mark with 48 seats, support from the three Independents will further cement its strength in the 90-member assembly.

The Congress, which came second, has refused to accept the results and alleged several irregularities in the counting process.