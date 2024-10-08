Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Savitri Jindal Wins In Hisar, Defeats BJP's Kamal Gupta 

Savitri Jindal thanked Hisar after her win. (FILE)

Independent candidate and India's richest woman Savitri Jindal has secured a significant victory from the Hisar Assembly constituency, winning by a margin of 18,941 votes. She defeated BJP's Kamal Gupta and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara.

Expressing her gratitude to the people of Hisar, Savitri Jindal posted on X, “Abhaar Hisar Parivar” (Gratitude to the family of Hisar). The 74-year-old matriarch of the Jindal family has now won in Hisar for the third time, having previously won the seat in 2005 and 2009 as a Congress MLA.

Savitri Jindal stepped into the world of business and politics following the death of her husband OP Jindal in 2005. As the head of the Jindal Group, she oversees a conglomerate involved in steel, power, mining and infrastructure. Her leadership has earned her international recognition, including the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

Savitri Jindal represented Hisar in the Haryana Assembly for the first time in 2005 as a Congress member and was re-elected in 2009. Serving as a minister in the Haryana government in 2013, she eventually parted ways with the Congress in March.

According to Forbes, Savitri Jindal's personal wealth is estimated at Rs 3.65 lakh crore, which makes her the richest woman in India. She holds the position of the fifth-richest individual in the country as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (September 28, 2024), with a reported net worth of $36.3 billion. Her immense fortune largely comes from her family's holdings in JSW Steel, power generation and infrastructure.

In her election affidavit, Savitri Jindal declared assets worth Rs 270 crore, including Rs 80 crore in immovable property.

Savitri Jindal's main political rival in Hisar, BJP's Kamal Gupta, served as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing in Haryana since December 2021. A doctor by profession, Mr Gupta was previously elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in both 2014 and 2019.