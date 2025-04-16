YouTuber Kills Husband With Lover's Help In Haryana, Dumps Body In Drain

Two lovers strangled the woman's husband to death in Haryana's Hisar district after they were caught in an objectionable position.

32-year-old Raveena and Suresh met on Instagram and started making short videos together in Haryana's Premnagar. They created content together for around one-and-a-half years despite her husband Praveen and his family's objection.

Through short videos and dance reels, she accumulated over 34,000 followers on Instagram. Her video series of YouTube also had other artists. Obsessed with making videos, Raveena continued with content creation despite her family's strong objection, even quarreling with her husband about the issue.

On March 25, 35-year-old Praveen saw both of them in an objectionable position and got into a fight. Raveena and Suresh then strangled him with a dupatta, killing him. When family members inquired about Praveen's whereabouts, she pretended to not know.

Later that night, around 2.30 am, they took Praveen's body on a bike and dumped it in the Dinnod Road drain situated six kilometres away from Raveena's house in Gujron ki Dhani in the old bus stand area.

On March 28, Praveen's body was found by the Sadar police in a rotten condition.

Later, CCTV visuals of the roads leading up to her house showed a person on a bike with a helmet and Raveena riding pillion with her face covered. Praveen's body was in the middle of the rider and pillion. Around two hours later, she returned home sitting pillion with the same rider and on the same bike. At this time, the body in the middle was missing.

Both Raveena and Suresh have been sent to jail. Meanwhile, the woman and Suresh's six-year-old son is now living with his grandfather Subhash and uncle Sandeep.

The murder comes a month after a man and a woman killed her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, chopped his body into pieces and sealed them in a drum using cement. The case sent shock waves, even leading a man to get his wife married to her lover to avoid a similar fate.