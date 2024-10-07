Satellite Data Shows Punjab Farm Fires Lowest In 3 Years

Stubble burning in Punjab, shows data, has been lowest in the last three years. Data from NASA's Worldview satellite, which detects fire events around the world, corroborates the assertion made by the Punjab government that stubble burning, a major cause of air pollution, in the state this year has been a fraction of what it has been over the last two years.

Stubble burning is a significant concern in Delhi and neighbouring states, as winter conditions trap pollutants, leading to hazardous air quality and thick smog.

One will still have to wait for a few weeks to be sure that the air this year remains cleaner across large parts of the Indo-Gangetic plain, the initial indicators are encouraging and are backed by data.

The Punjab government says, in data shared with NDTV today, that there have been 196 farm fires across the state between September 15 to October 6, 2024. For the same period last year, there were 845 fires. And in 2022, for the same period, the data says there were 630 fires.

Significantly, on October 6, just yesterday, the Punjab government says that there were just three farm fires.

NDTV decided to fact-check the Punjab government data using a series of sensors deployed on NASA Worldview satellite and this is what they show. Here's a comparison of first six days in October with corresponding data for the same period last year.

Amid growing concerns over stubble burning and pollution ahead of the winter season, AAP leader Malvinder Singh on Monday highlighted the Punjab government's efforts to tackle the issue, asserting that stubble burning has reduced by 70%.

"The Bhagwant Mann government is working hard to reduce stubble burning. There has been a 70% reduction in stubble burning. The Punjab government is providing alternatives to farmers, as the biggest loss from stubble burning is borne by them. The government is actively working to manage the situation," said Mr Kang.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reiterated his government's commitment to combating pollution by promoting the 'Crop Residue Management Loan Scheme', which helps farmers access machinery for disposing of stubble without burning it.

On September 27, the Supreme Court had rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) over its failure to curb air pollution in Delhi due to crop residue burning in the neighbouring states and said it needs to be more active in its approach.

The top court had said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment is used at the grassroots level.

With the onset of stubble burning season, 'flying squads' have been deployed in several districts of Haryana and Punjab to monitor such incidents.

Flying Squads will assess the ground-level situation and report to the Commission and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) "on a daily basis", including the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning in the allocated district, the Ministry of Environment said.