Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Free CT Scan Services In Assam's Majuli

Share EMAIL PRINT Majuli is world's largest river island. It is also the home constituency of Sarbananda Sonowal. Majuli, Assam: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today launched a free CT Scan service under the 'Chief Minister Free Diagnostic Services' programme at the Shri Shri Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital in Majuli island.



Stating that the state government has taken up several new schemes to ensure quality health care service in the government health institutions, Mr Sonowal urged the people to take the benefit of schemes like Atal Amrit Yojana, CM Free Diagnostic Scheme, etc.



He emphasised on maintaining cleanliness in healthcare institutions and urged the people to extend full cooperation to the hospital authorities in this regard.



Under Chief Minister Free Diagnostic Services, x-ray and laboratory services were introduced at Majuli during 2017 and the services have so far benefited 2041 and 4523 patients respectively, he added.



