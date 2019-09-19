Saradha Scam Case: CBI Asks Bengal Top Cop For Rajeev Kumar's Contact

Saradha Scam: The CBI is on the lookout for Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has asked the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to provide the contact details of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, sources said today.

A letter in this regard was sent to the top cop of West Bengal, seeking Rajeev Kumar's phone number on which he could be contacted, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The CBI has set up a special team to trace Rajeev Kumar, who allegedly "evaded" the agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scheme case, the sources said.

They added that Rajeev Kumar did not appear for questioning in spite of the CBI notices, after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on last Friday.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the Central Bureau of Investigation that its notices were sent to Rajeev Kumar's official residence and his response was awaited.

The DGP had said Rajeev Kumar had intimated him through his lawyer that he was on leave till September 25.

The letter also said that Rajeev Kumar was exploring legal remedies available to him.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.