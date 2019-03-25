'Only Time Will Tell': Delhi BJP Chief After Meeting Sapna Chaudhary

Sapna Chaudhary shared pictures w Manoj Tiwari on social media

Politics seems to be the new stage for actor, singer and former Bigg Boss star Sapna Choudhary. A day after hitting headlines over a photo with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and denying speculation of her joining the Congress, Sapna Chaudhary was seen with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in pictures on social media today.

"Yes, I met Sapna yesterday. In her press conference, she clearly said that she hasn't joined the Congress and she won't be campaigning for the party," Mr Tiwari told news agency ANI. "We want to make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again. I will be happy if Sapna Chaudhary campaigns for the BJP in future," Mr Tiwari added.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of using the Haryana performer's picture without her consent. "Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined the party and will contest from Mathura. She is the biggest superstar and Congress has stooped to such a low level. This was not expected of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Mr Tiwari said.

"Only time will tell" Mr Tiwari said on whether Sapna Chaudhary would join the BJP.

On Sunday, she claimed that she has not signed any membership form of the Congress and said that a photograph of herself with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was an old one.

"I have met Priyanka Gandhi several times before and she is very good but I am not going to campaign for any political party," she told reporters, adding that she meets "people of all parties" as she is an artiste. "I am not joining politics. When I do, I will announce", said the stage artiste with a big fan following in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Over the weekend, there was speculation over Congress fielding her from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, to take on BJP's star candidate Hema Malini.

Sapna Chaudhary shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss. In 2018, she was among the most-searched persons on Google.

