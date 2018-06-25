Haryana Performer Sapna Chaudhary 'Ok' With BJP Leader's 'Thumkewali' Jab After a dancer wanted to meet Sonia Gandhi, BJP lawmaker says Congress must decide if it wants to win polls of focus on dance moves

Share EMAIL PRINT Winning election or 'thumkas', Congress must decide what's important: Ashwini Kumar Chopra Karnal, Haryana: A BJP leader from Karnal in Haryana had a word of advice for the Congress party after a dancer Sapna Chowdhary, reportedly went to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. "The Congress party must decide what is more important to them, winning elections or 'thumkas' (dance moves)," Ashwini Kumar Chopra, BJP lawmaker representing Karnal in Lok Sabha, told news agency ANI today.



"Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai (Congress already has people who dance and that's enough. The party needs to prioritise what they want to do, whether they want to dance or win elections)," Mr Chopra said.



The Karnal lawmaker's comments on Ms Choudhary are being seen as sexiest by many in the opposition. Though Ms Chaudhary paid a visit to Sonia Gandhi's' office, she wasn't able to meet her say reports.



The dancer who shot to limelight after her performance in 'Veere Di Wedding' reportedly expressed her keenness to meet the UPA Chairperson as she apparently wants to campaign for the party say reports.



Ms Choudhary, who lost her father when she was 12, has been supporting her family after taking to the professional stage. She has also appeared on the reality show 'Bigg Boss - Season 11'.



The singer had earlier faced a police case for a song in July 2016, which reportedly had castiest remarks. There have been reports that after this she allegedly tried to commit suicide in September 2016.



(With Inputs from ANI)



