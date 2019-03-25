Anger Over BJP Leader's Remarks On Sonia Gandhi, Artiste Sapna Chaudhary

Lok Sabha Elections: Haryana artiste Sapna Chaudhary denied reports that she is joining the Congress.

An Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator's ill-considered, offensive remarks on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and artiste Sapna Chaudhary yesterday has drawn widespread criticism from political parties and social media users alike.

Political attacks ahead of the national election hit a new low when Surendra Singh, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, who has a track record of making derogatory comments, attacked Sonia Gandhi and Sapna Chaudhary after reports that the latter joined the Congress.

The singer and dancer from Haryana denied that she has joined the party and that she will campaign for it.

Here is what Surendra Singh told news agency ANI in Hindi: "Rahul's mother was also in the same profession in Italy and his father made her his own. He (Rahul Gandhi) should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own".

Reacting to Surendra Singh's comments, Sapna Chaudhary tweeted," Rahul Gandhi is like my elder brother. But this BJP legislator's cheap thought has got me thinking. The statement from the legislator of a national party is highly disgraceful and condemnable. Is insulting women his culture?"

Surendra Singh, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, is infamous for his sexist remarks.

Condemning the remarks, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh tweeted, "If you have rivalry with Sonia Gandhi, then win by fighting the election . Why do you stoop down to offensive comments?"

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti too called out the BJP leader on Twitter." Repugnant comments. We need a special brand of Phenyl disinfectant to clean such dirty minds. When a ruling party MLA has the audacity to speak such garbage, you know it has been sanctioned at the top. Nowadays Indian political discourse has become crass, misogynistic & personal," Ms Mufti tweeted.

This is not the first time that Surendra Singh has stirred up a controversy with his below-the-belt remarks. In January, he accused Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati of "murdering" a woman's dignity by joining hands with one-time arch rival Samajwadi Party.

In the same month, the politician had compared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Ravana and Surpanakha respectively - the villains in Ramayana.

Earlier, he had backed his party colleague and legislator Sadhana Singh after used a derogatory term for Mayawati.

He had also hit headlines after advising people to have five children in order to increase the population of Hindus in India.

Sapna Chaudhary was a contestant on the popular reality show "Bigg Boss". She was also a part of a song in the movie "Veere Di Wedding".

In 2016, a police case was filed against the performer for making casteist remarks in a song.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.