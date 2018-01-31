PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Ravidas On Twitter, Says 'Government Guided By His Ideals'

On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is taking inspiration from the teachings of Guru Ravidas to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India, where every initiative taken by the centre reaches the poor. In a series of tweets, the prime minister emphasized that government is motivated by Sant Ravidas' ideals. Guru Ravidas was a mystic poet-saint of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered as the founder of 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Sant Ravidas:

"Guided by the rich ideals of Guru Ravidas Ji, we are working round the clock to build an India which is strong, inclusive and prosperous...where the fruits of development reach everybody and empower those who are poor," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He shared the words of Guru Ravidas and said that "he dreamt of a time when everybody has enough to eat and every person is happy."He then said, "Guru Ravidas Ji had unwavering faith in values of harmony and brotherhood. He did not believe in any kind of discrimination. When we work with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' we are deeply motivated by Guru Ravidas Ji's emphasis on serving every human, especially the poor."He also shared a picture of him at Ravidas temple, paying his respects to the Guru. He wrote, "I bow to Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Ji was one of the greatest Saints to have been born in our land. He stood for a society that is equal, just and compassionate. His teachings are eternal and are relevant for people of all sections of society."