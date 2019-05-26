Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

Sanjay Singh Appointed As AAP's Rajasthan In-Charge

The party took the decision as Rajasthan is important in national politics, the AAP said in a statement.

All India | | Updated: May 26, 2019 03:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sanjay Singh Appointed As AAP's Rajasthan In-Charge

The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.


New Delhi: 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Singh as its Rajasthan in-charge, following its heavy defeat in the Lok Sabha election across the nation.

The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

The party took the decision as Rajasthan is important in national politics, the AAP said in a statement.

Mr Singh was already given charge of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from him, the AAP also appointed others in top party positions in Rajasthan.

The party took several decisions to strengthen itself in the state and Singh will soon be going to Jaipur to make the announcements.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay SinghSanjay Singh AAP
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Map

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsSuratLive NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWinning CandidatesWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20AirtelCWC MeetingRahul GandhiInd vs NzNDA MeetingMamata Banerjee