Sanjay Singh Appointed As AAP's Rajasthan In-Charge

The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appointed its Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Singh as its Rajasthan in-charge, following its heavy defeat in the Lok Sabha election across the nation.

The decision was taken by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

The party took the decision as Rajasthan is important in national politics, the AAP said in a statement.

Mr Singh was already given charge of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from him, the AAP also appointed others in top party positions in Rajasthan.

The party took several decisions to strengthen itself in the state and Singh will soon be going to Jaipur to make the announcements.