Team Uddhav Rebels Were Upset. A Sanjay Raut Remark Made It Worse

The parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena UBT -- meant to smooth the ruffled feathers of MPs trying to join the Eknath Shinde faction - apparently had the opposite effect on them. The six of nine MPs who are on their way out, did not attend. But reports of the meeting where senior leader Sanjay Raut, incensed by their absence, had used expletives and threats, had inevitable travelled. Sources said the rebel MPs are more than ever determined now to cross over.

There, however, has been no official response from Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, who had skipped the meeting.

At yesterday's meeting, attended by MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, Raut, visibly upset, called the absentees "traitors". The no-show will be considered a violation of the party whip and legal action is being initiated to disqualify them as lawmakers, he said.

Read: 'Sena-Congress Merger Plan': What Six Rebel MPs Told Lok Sabha Speaker

"The traitors will not be able to go home or to their constituencies. They will be taught a proper lesson. They will need the help of the Army to reach home, they will need the Indian Air Force for protection," Raut warned.

He also held the Supreme Court and the Election Commission responsible for the prevailing political situation in the country.

There have been reports that Raut's suggestion that parties that had originally broken asway from the Congress, rejoin and strengthen the Grand Old Party, had upset the MPs. His remarks at the meeting worsened the situation.

Read: 3/9 MPs At Key Meet: The Six Who Can Break Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, Yet Again

A group of rebel MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday, and in a letter, informed him of their decision to change camp.The rebels had apparently informed the Speaker that their decision to change camp was owing to Sena UBT leaders' plans to eventually merge with the Congress.

But the Speaker will take time to provide his inputs. Reports said that he would prefer to meet all six MPs, some of whom were not present on the occasion. Currently, the process of signature verification is on.

Arvind Sawant said if the letter exists, the rebel MPs should make it public.