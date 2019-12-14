Sanjay Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Maneka, Varun Gandhi Pay Tribute In Delhi

Sanjay Gandhi, born on December 14, 1946, was the younger son of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi died in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

Sanjay Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Maneka, Varun Gandhi Pay Tribute In Delhi

Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

New Delhi:

BJP leader and member of parliament Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi, paid tribute to late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Delhi on Saturday.

Sanjay Gandhi, born on December 14, 1946, was the younger son of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi died in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying Club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, while it lost control and crashed.

Maneka Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi is MP from Pilibhit from Uttar Pradesh. Maneka Gandi was Minister of Women and Child Development in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Comments
sanjay gandhivarun gandhimaneka gandhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News