Sania Mirza Asked To Publicly Disassociate From "Misleading" Poultry Advertisement The advertisement "falsely" claimed the poultry sector is not "misusing" antibiotics. It also "misused and misrepresented" the results of a 2014 CSE study on antibiotic residues in chicken, Centre for Science and Environment said.

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sania Mirza's advertisement "falsely" claims that the poultry sector is not "misusing" antibiotics: CSE New Delhi: The Centre for Science and Environment, a research and advocacy organisation, has urged tennis ace Sania Mirza to publicly disassociate from a poultry advertisement, saying it has been declared misleading by the Advertisement Standards Council of India or ASCI.



The Centre for Science and Environment welcomes the recent decision of ASCI to declare the advertisement featuring Sania Mirza "misleading" by facts, exaggeration and ambiguity, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said in a statement.



The advocacy group had previously also urged Sania Mirza to dissociate herself from the advertisement.



"We had written to Ms Mirza earlier apprising her about the malpractice of antibiotic misuse in poultry sector and the libelous nature of the advertisement. As a responsible role model, we urged her to publicly disassociate herself from the advertisement. We once again ask her to consider doing so," said Amit Khurana, senior programme manager, food safety and toxins, CSE.



The advertisement "falsely" claimed the poultry sector is not "misusing" antibiotics. It also "misused and misrepresented" the results of a 2014 CSE study on antibiotic residues in chicken, Centre for Science and Environment said.



"ASCI says by mentioning the CSE study results, the advertisement contravened the code on truthful and honest representation," it said.



The Advertisement Standards Council of India has directed the All India Poultry Development and Services Private Limited to withdraw or modify the advertisement by May 23, it said.





The Centre for Science and Environment, a research and advocacy organisation, has urged tennis ace Sania Mirza to publicly disassociate from a poultry advertisement, saying it has been declared misleading by the Advertisement Standards Council of India or ASCI.The Centre for Science and Environment welcomes the recent decision of ASCI to declare the advertisement featuring Sania Mirza "misleading" by facts, exaggeration and ambiguity, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said in a statement.The advocacy group had previously also urged Sania Mirza to dissociate herself from the advertisement."We had written to Ms Mirza earlier apprising her about the malpractice of antibiotic misuse in poultry sector and the libelous nature of the advertisement. As a responsible role model, we urged her to publicly disassociate herself from the advertisement. We once again ask her to consider doing so," said Amit Khurana, senior programme manager, food safety and toxins, CSE.The advertisement "falsely" claimed the poultry sector is not "misusing" antibiotics. It also "misused and misrepresented" the results of a 2014 CSE study on antibiotic residues in chicken, Centre for Science and Environment said. "ASCI says by mentioning the CSE study results, the advertisement contravened the code on truthful and honest representation," it said.The Advertisement Standards Council of India has directed the All India Poultry Development and Services Private Limited to withdraw or modify the advertisement by May 23, it said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter