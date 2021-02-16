'Kesari' And 'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar Found Dead At Mumbai Home

Actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his Mumbai home on Monday

Actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at his Mumbai home on Monday, the police said, adding they are investigating whether it is a case of death by suicide.

The police said the actor posted a video on his official Facebook profile page before he was found dead.

Nahar, who was in his 30s and starred in films like Akshay Kumar's "Kesari" and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, news agency PTI reported quoting an unnamed police officer. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, the police said.

The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report and investigation is on.