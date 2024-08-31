Amid MeToo Row In Kerala, Samantha Prabhu's Message To Telugu Film Industry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu today praised the Hema Committee report, which has led to several Kerala actors speaking out about the abuse they faced in the industry. The actor also urged the Telangana government to publish a similar report on sexual harassment in Telugu film industry, which she said would help frame policies and also ensure a safe working environment for women.

"We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment," Samantha said in a story on Instagram.

"We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI (Telugu Film Industry)," she added.

The 235-page report by Justice Hema Committee, published after redacting names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors.

The three-member Justice Hema Committee was set up by the state government in 2017 and submitted its report in 2019. The report was not made public so far due to legal challenges to its release.

Samantha said that Tollywood would benefit greatly if the Telangana government set up a Kerala-style committee.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in a project titled 'Bangaram'. Samantha announced the project on her birthday this year. She will also star in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher. The series is slated to release in November this year.

