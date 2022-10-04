Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Critical', In ICU: Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, has been admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital, is "critical"

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is said to be "critical" and has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said today.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the health bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

"We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life," the Samajwadi Party said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)