Samajwadi Leader Azam Khan To Sue UP Government Over Sealing University

Azam Khan said the UP government had violated the Supreme Court's order.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has said he will sue the Uttar Pradesh government in the Supreme Court and request it to launch contempt of court proceedings for sealing his university, despite orders against doing so.

The top court on Thursday sought the state government's response following its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Mr Khan that the land adjoining the Jauhar University campus will be attached.

Mr Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has not removed the barbed wire fence from the university in Rampur, despite a court order and as a result, it cannot function properly.

Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said that the state government will file its response by July 19 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

On May 27, a vacation bench of the top court had put a hold on the Allahabad High Court's bail condition imposed on Mr Khan, directing the District Magistrate of Rampur to take possession of the land attached to the Jauhar University campus.

Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi had said that the Allahabad High Court's bail condition imposed on Azam Khan appeared to be disproportionate and "sounds like a decree of a civil court".

The bench had then stayed a slew of directions of the High Court issued to the District Magistrate, Rampur to measure the land, take possession of the land attached to the University, and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government.

On May 10, the High Court while granting interim bail to Azam Khan had directed the Rampur district magistrate to take possession of the enemy property attached to the campus of Jauhar University by June 30 and raise a boundary wall with barbed wire around it.