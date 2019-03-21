'Not Contesting Elections Or Campaigning': Salman Khan Dismisses Rumours

Salman Khan has a massive following in the country and is considered as a crowd puller (File)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday dismissed reports of his contesting the April-May national election. He said he wouldn't even campaign for any political party.

"Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party," Salman Khan tweeted.

Mr Khan's tweet came after a report said that the Madhya Pradesh Congress requested the actor to campaign for the party in Indore.

The actor was born in Indore's Palasia area in 1965 and has spent a substantial part of his childhood there before moving to Mumbai.

"Our leaders have already talked to Salman Khan to campaign for us in Indore. We are sure the actor would campaign for us," Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi had told news agency Press Trust of India.

The BJP has held Indore seat since 1989, when Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan defeated former chief minister and senior Congressman Prakash Chandra Sethi in 1989.

The actor has a massive following in the country and is considered as a crowd puller. He, however, remains away from politics.

He had participated in a roadshow organised by the Congress's mayoral candidate in 2009, PTI reported.

Before the 2014 general election, he had participated in a kite-flying festival in Gujarat. PM Modi, then the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, also took part in the function. "God will decide who is the best man for the country. May the best man win," Mr Khan had said after the event.

The seven-round general election will begin on April 11 and the result will be declared on May 23.

