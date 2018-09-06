Salman Khan No More Needed To Take Permission for Foreign Trips

Salman Khan will have to provide detailed information about his journey to the court

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be required to take permission from the court every time he travels abroad as a sessions court on Wednesday granted an application moved by him in this regard.

The sessions court is hearing the appeal against a five-year sentence to Salman Khan in a poaching case.

"We had moved an application seeking permanent exemption for Khan from taking permission of the court every time he has to travel abroad. The court allowed the application," said the actor's counsel Hastimal Saraswat.

But Salman Khan will have to provide detailed information about his journey to the court before embarking on any such journey.

"He will have to keep the court informed of any such plans before leaving the country like the dates, the location and the stay," Hastimal

Saraswat said.

A similar application was moved by the defence seeking modification in a condition in the bail order that Mr Khan will have to take permission every time he has to travel abroad.

But that application was withdrawn by us and a fresh application moved, which was allowed by the court, Hastimal Saraswat said.

The arguments on the appeal against sentence could not take place in the sessions court on account of shortage of time. The same, however, will take place on Thursday.