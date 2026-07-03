Sale Of Srivari Laddus In Tirumala Tirupati Breaks Record In June

The sale of the sacred Srivari Laddu Prasadam, which devotees reverently receive after having darshan of Sri Venkateswara, the presiding deity of the Kali Yuga, reached a record high in June 2026. In view of the increasing influx of pilgrims, TTD significantly enhanced laddu production and ensured uninterrupted distribution without any shortage.

During April 2026, a total of 1,11,96,170 laddus were sold, followed by 1,21,35,528 in May 2026, and 1,26,81,805 in June 2026. Compared with the previous three months, laddu sales witnessed a remarkable increase in June.

For comparison. 1,02,64,364 laddus were sold in June 2024, while 1,19,21,353 were sold in June 2025. The sale of 1,26,81,805 laddus in June 2026 marks a significant milestone. Compared to June 2025, an additional 7,59,452 laddus were sold, registering a 6.37% growth. Likewise, compared to June 2024, sales increased by 24,17,441 laddus, reflecting a 23.55% growth.

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With the steady rise in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala for darshan of Venkateswara, TTD has been efficiently planning the production and distribution of Srivari Laddu Prasadam, ensuring that devotees receive the sacred offering without inconvenience.

For millions of devotees who visit the Tirumala Tirupati hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh, the Srivari Laddu is much more than a sweet, but it's a symbol of the Lord's blessings. The iconic prasadam has been offered at the Tirumala temple for over 300 years, with the tradition dating back to 1715.

Prepared only inside the temple's famous Laddu Potu using pure ghee, gram flour, sugar, cashews, raisins and cardamom, every laddu is first offered to the deity before reaching devotees.

In 2009, the Tirupati Laddu became India's first temple prasadam to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, protecting its unique identity. Pilgrims receive one laddu after darshan of the Lord, while additional regular laddus are available for Rs 50 each, making the sacred sweet one of India's most cherished and sought-after offerings.