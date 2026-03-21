Salaries Of Himachal Chief Minister, Cabinet To Be Delayed Amid State's Debt

Faced with a severe financial crunch and the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a temporary deferment of a portion of salaries for himself, ministers, MLAs and senior officials.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year. Addressing media persons later, the chief minister clarified that the move is a temporary measure and the deferred amounts will be returned once the state's financial condition improves.

"I want to make it clear that this is only a temporary deferment, and as soon as the financial condition of the state improves, this amount will be returned," Sukhu said.

According to the budget statement, 50 per cent of the Chief Minister's salary, 30 per cent of the Deputy Chief Minister's and cabinet ministers' salaries, and 20 per cent of the MLAs' salaries will be deferred for the next six months.

The deferment also extends to political appointees and top-tier bureaucracy. A 20 per cent cut will apply to the salaries of all Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Deputy Chairman of commissions, boards and corporations as well as all advisors. Among officials, a 30 per cent deferment has been marked for the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries, Director General of Police and Additional DGPs.

Furthermore, 20 per cent of the salary for Secretaries and Heads of Departments, IGs, DIGs, SSPs and officers holding similar positions, will be deferred. Group-A and Group-B officers will see a 3 per cent deferment for the next six month period.

The chief minister said that Group-C and Group-D employees, who comprises lower level administrative, clerical and support staff, are completely excluded from this measure and will continue to receive their full salaries. Despite the fiscal pressure, the budget includes hike for several sectors.

The monthly salaries of medical officers not yet regularised have been increased from Rs 33,600 to Rs 40,000. Salaries for staff nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, operation theatre technicians, previously ranging between Rs 17,800 and Rs 31,900, have been adjusted to a flat Rs 25,000.

Daily wager will see an increase of Rs 25 in their wages. The monthly honorarium for Anganwadi workers, helpers and Asha workers has been raised by Rs 1,000. Mid-day meal workers, water carriers, Jal Rakshak, multi-purpose and multi-task workers, panchayat chowkidaar and School Management teachers will received an additional Rs 500 per month in their honorarium.

The chief minister also announced an increase in the limit for MLA Priority Schemes from Rs 200 crore to Rs 225 crore per assembly constituency. In a departure from his usual practice of driving his Alto car to the assembly, the chief minister arrived in an electric vehicle to present the budget. The budget speech lasted over four hours, including a break for lunch.

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