Sainik School In UP To Be Renamed After General Bipin Rawat

The Sainik School in Mainpuri became functional from April 1, 2019. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash last month.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office said, “While paying homage to the martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat ji, who laid down his life in the service of the country # UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji has decided to rename the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School."

Gen Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel died after their military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Sainik School in Mainpuri became functional from April 1, 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)