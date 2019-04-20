'Person Guilty In Riots Is Chief Minister': Sadhvi Pragya Jabs Kamal Nath

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is pitted against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)

BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and alleged he was "guilty" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr Nath, speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Friday, had condemned Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's statement on former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare.

"I condemn Pragya Thakur's statement. If this is her start, where will its end take them," Mr Nath had said.

Hitting back, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said, "A person guilty in the 1984 riots who is Madhya Pradesh chief minister now is asking what will be my end. Don't talk about my end. He (Nath) has no moral right to bother about a sadhvi. You stay put in your corrupt life."

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, out on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is under fire for saying that Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him for "torturing" her when he probed the Malegaon blast as chief of the ATS.

Earlier, in a television interview on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had defended the decision to field Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, saying she is a "symbol" for those who described Hindus as terrorists.

"The decision (to field Thakur) is a befitting reply to individuals who linked a whole religion and culture to terror," the prime minister had said taking a jibe at the Congress.

Sadhi Pragya Thakur is pitted against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh.

