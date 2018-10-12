'Sack MJ Akbar, Set Up Fast Track Courts': Swati Maliwal Urges PM Modi

Swati Maliwal said that sexual harassers should be put behind bars

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today demanding the removal of MJ Akbar as minister in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him.

"I've appealed to the Prime Minister through a letter today. Sir, please first of all remove MJ Akbar from the post of minister in your central government. I think he does not deserve to be a minister anymore," she said.

"Seven different women have reported very, very serious allegations of sexual harassment and molestation against this man. He has sexually assaulted all seven of them, that is what is being claimed," she said in a statement.

Welcoming the #metoo movement, Ms Maliwal urged women to come out and report any kind of sexual harassment that they have faced.

"This is the right time to come out and report. All these sexual predators in our society need to be taken to task and put behind bars," she said.

Several opposition parties have demanded the removal of MJ Akbar, who is presently minister of state for external affairs.

Mr Akbar, who is currently abroad, has not commented on the issue as yet.

Ms Maliwal has appealed to the Prime Minister to set up fast track courts in the country to try crimes against women. She also urged him to increase police resources and fix responsibility of the police so that women's faith in the system can be restored.