Sack Digvijaya Singh For His Remarks About Hindu Terrorists: BJP BJP said that the opposition party was resorting to its politics of appeasement ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election

Share EMAIL PRINT Digvijaya Singh said that all Hindu terrorists caught in the past had been associated with the RSS. New Delhi: The BJP today demanded "sacking" of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the party over his remarks about Hindu terrorists and their links to the RSS, and asked why did the opposition party's chief Rahul Gandhi take Hindus for granted.



Hitting out at the Congress and Mr Singh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference at the party office said that the opposition party was resorting to its politics of appeasement ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.



"Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections are around the corner, and the senior Congress leader and the party's coordination in charge of the state has spoken against Hindus, he talked about Hindu terrorists and RSS. The party has started the politics of appeasement ahead of the assembly election," Mr Patra said.



Asserting that this statement of Mr Singh should not be seen in isolation, Mr Patra said it was the "core agenda" of the Congress party. The opposition party always talks about saffron terrorists, speaks against Hindus and practise politics of appeasement.



Citing similar statements made by other Congress leaders in the past, the BJP spokesperson said that making statements against Hindus had been the strategy of the opposition party and it had always been unapologetic about it.



"We don't want apology, we demand Congress leader Digvijaya Singh be sacked from the party. He pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists," Mr Patra said.



Taking on the Congress chief, Mr Patra said,"Why do Rahul Gandhi take Hindus for granted."



He further said such statements about Hindu terrorists and saffron terrorism only helps Pakistan. It gives them a talking point to justify their arguments in the United Nations.



Mr Singh had on Monday said that all Hindu terrorists caught in the past had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



