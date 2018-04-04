'No Outsider Needs To Tell Us': Sachin Tendulkar On Shahid Afridi's Kashmir Tweet

"It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country," the master blaster added when asked about Shahid Afridi's tweet in which he had alleged an "appalling and worrisome situation" in Kashmir and urged UN intervention.
Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?- Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
The former Pakistani captain was apparently reacting to an anti-terror operation in Kashmir on Monday in which 13 terrorists were killed.
For the last 24 hours, Shahid Afridi has been skewered for his tweet.
Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir, taking strong objection to Shahid Afridi's remarks, had tweeted yesterday, "Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! (sic)"
Cricketer Suresh Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, asked Shahid Afridi to ask Pakistan's army to stop supporting terrorism in the Valley.
Former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev scoffed: "I have no time for him. Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to such people. If somebody sitting in one corner of the world says something, I think the best thing is not to react to it."