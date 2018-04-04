"No Outsider Needs To Tell Us": Sachin Tendulkar On Shahid Afridi's Kashmir Tweet

"It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country," Sachin Tendulkar said when asked about Shahid Afridi's tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar was one of many Indian cricketers to chastise Shahid Afridi for his tweet

New Delhi:  For Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, comes a strong word of advice from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. "No outsider needs to know or tell us what we need to do," said the former India captain, condemning Afridi's comments on Kashmir.

"It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country," the master blaster added when asked about Shahid Afridi's tweet in which he had alleged an "appalling and worrisome situation" in Kashmir and urged UN intervention.
 
The former Pakistani captain was apparently reacting to an anti-terror operation in Kashmir on Monday in which 13 terrorists were killed.

For the last 24 hours, Shahid Afridi has been skewered for his tweet.

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir, taking strong objection to Shahid Afridi's remarks, had tweeted yesterday, "Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! (sic)"

Cricketer Suresh Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, asked Shahid Afridi to ask Pakistan's army to stop supporting terrorism in the Valley.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," Suresh Raina tweeted.

Former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev scoffed: "I have no time for him. Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to such people. If somebody sitting in one corner of the world says something, I think the best thing is not to react to it."

